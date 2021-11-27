CLARKSVILLE — A community theater has recently made a comeback after a hiatus due to the pandemic, and the organization continues to recover through fundraising efforts.
The Clarksville Little Theatre has been around since 1947, and the organization launched its new season several months ago for the first time since early 2020. The theater is now preparing to present several productions, including a holiday show in December and two musicals in 2022.
Clarksville Little Theatre Board President Cindy Smith is looking to a brighter future as they continue to face challenges.
“We’re moving along, we’re going to keep moving forward and we’re not giving up,” she said.
In September, the community theater presented the musical “Once Upon a Mattress.” The production brought in $570 in profit for the organization. Clarksville Little Theatre has presented several smaller shows to raise funds for the theater. Last weekend, the theater received $535 in donations through a free “I Love Lucy” tribute show and a show called “Radio’s Golden Days” netted $490.
In March of 2020, Clarksville Little Theatre was preparing for a performance of the show “Prelude to a Kiss” when the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to cancel due to safety concerns.
Keeping up with mortgage payments for the building has been one of the struggles for Clarksville Little Theatre, according to Smith. A grant from the Indiana Arts Commission “came right when we were ready to die,” she said.
Usually, the theater presents five shows a year, but it has been cut down to three main productions this season.
One of the events ahead is the Holiday Express Children’s Camp, which will begin Nov. 30 and end with showcases Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. The camp will teach kids to perform for a musical show about holiday traditions around the world.
The director, choreographer and musical director for the camp have donated their services to the theater, so there will be few expenses, and the event will serve as a fundraiser for the organization.
The camp costs $80 per child, and tickets for the showcase will cost $10 per person.
In February, 2022, Clarksville Little Theatre will present a musical revue called “An Evening with Broadway’s Greatest Villains,” and in May of 2022, it will present the musical “Nunsense.”
In addition, a local theater director named Alan Weller has volunteered to present a two-person show called “Love Letters” as another fundraiser for Clarksville Little Theatre.
“So we’re hobbling along,” Smith said. “Of course, it’s hard to get bigger audiences now while this is going on, but we want to stay live in the community, and we think it’s necessary to do something.”
To keep the audience safe, Clarksville Little Theatre is requiring masks at shows, and the theater changed from assigned seating to general admission so people can choose their own seats and stay spaced out if they prefer, Smith said.
The theater has recently become more technologically savvy by setting up online ticket sales, she said.
As a performer, it has been rewarding to return to the stage again, Smith said. The theater still hasn’t seen the return of full audiences, and she is hoping for a more normal future.
“I think we have a lot of work ahead of us, but I think it’s energized us,” she said. “I think we were getting a little complacent, and this has kind of made us be a new theater for a new time. You have to change with the times.”
Go to clarksvillelittletheatre.org to learn more about upcoming shows and ways to donate.
