CLARKSVILLE — A performance Sunday will raise money for a local community theater group.
Clarksville Little Theatre will present a production of the two-person play “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney. The benefit show will be free to the public, but donations are encouraged. It will take place at 2 p.m. at the theater, 301 E. Montgomery Ave. in Clarksville.
The production will feature actors Alan Weller and Rita Hight. It is focused on letters exchanged between two people over a lifetime. Attendees are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
Clarksville Community Theatre President Cindy Smith said the benefit will help support the nonprofit’s May production of “Nunsense,” which is the last show of the regular season.
In February, the theater presented the show “Villains,” and it is planning another benefit show for June.
The theater has also announced the plans for its next season, which will begin in September. Shows will include “Footloose,” “A Christmas Carol: The Musical,” “The Nerd,” “Moon Over Buffalo” and “Something Rotten.”
After a nearly two-year hiatus, the theater resumed shows in 2021, and it has presented a number of benefit shows to help with expenses. As a nonprofit, Smith said it can be difficult to cover expenses such as rights to plays and set design, and she is hoping to get sponsorships for “Nunsense.”
“Although we try to give back to the public, COVID has been a hard time, and we’re trying to get people back to the theater,” she said. “Those who can afford it can come (to Sunday’s show) and not pay, and those who can pay can come and give whatever they can.”
To learn about upcoming shows, go tohttps://www.clarksvillelittletheatre.org/
