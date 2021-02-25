CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County man has been arrested on preliminary charges of possession of child pornography, following an investigation by Indiana State Police.
Robert E. Penrose, 38, was arrested at his workplace in New Albany around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and preliminarily charged with two level 6 felonies for possession of child pornography, State Police confirmed. He has a Charlestown address but has been living in Clarksville.
According to a news release, police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in December, and the ISP Internet Crimes Against Children team began the investigation, which is ongoing. The arrest was related to two photos.
The Sellersburg ISP post receives between five and 15 of these tips a month, police confirmed, although not all lead to charges or convictions. Last year in Indiana, there were over 6,000 tips from NCMEC.
State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said that if not for the partnership with this national organization, "a lot of the [cases] would go completely undetected" and they "would be very hard to investigate or prosecute."
Formal charges have not been filed against Penrose, who is being held in the Clark County jail. An initial hearing has not yet been scheduled; his case is filed in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1.
