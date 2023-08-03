CLARK COUNTY — A Clarksville man has been arrested in connection to the Wednesday slaying of a Louisville man.
According to news-gathering partner WAVE3, Benjamin Strange, 27, of Clarksville was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. He was to be extradited to Kentucky to face charges in the Wednesday shooting death of a Louisville man.
According to WAVE3, Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to the 300 block of Idlewylde Drive at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday where they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
