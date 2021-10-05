CLARK COUNTY — A Clarksville man is facing multiple felonies after police say he followed a woman who had cut him off in traffic, pointing a revolver at her as they both drove.
According to a news release, Dakota Riggs, 28, was arrested Monday evening and booked into the Floyd County jail on preliminary charges of a level 5 felony for intimidation with a deadly weapon, one level 6 felony each for pointing a firearm, neglect of a dependent and criminal recklessness with a firearm and one class B misdemeanor each for possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana.
Formal charges have not yet been filed, and Riggs' bond was set at $10,000 court cash during an advisement hearing Tuesday.
According to the news release from Indiana State Police, the woman called 911 around 7 p.m. Monday to report the incident. She said she had accidentally cut the driver of a maroon Kia SUV off while merging onto Interstate 265 westbound from I-65 in Clark County. She reported that the other driver then pointed a revolver at her from behind, resting the weapon on his car's side mirror as he followed her — driving both alongside and behind her car as they traveled into Floyd County.
A trooper responding to the area found a car matching the description given at a gas station in Georgetown, in which he found a revolver. Other than Riggs, there were two other adults and five children in the Kia.
