JEFFERSONVILLE – A man charged last week with multiple counts of felony child molestation is in custody in Clark County.
Branden Wagner, 38, was arrested by Clarksville police just before 4:30 a.m. Monday at a residence on Harrison Avenue. A warrant was issued last week following charges filed Aug. 8 — two level 1 felonies for child molestation and two level 4 felonies for child molestation involving a child under 14.
Court records show Clarksville police began the investigation in June, after a family member of the victim reported the allegations. During a forensic interview, the victim described "several incidents of sexual misconduct," perpetrated by Wagner, and was able to give an approximate age when the abuse started.
Wagner is being held on a $50,000 cash only bond. An initial hearing has not yet been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.