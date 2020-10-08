CLARKSVILLE — A 26-year-old Clarksville man is facing neglect and battery charges after police say he injured his infant child in June.
A warrant was issued Monday for Jalen Casey, who is charged with a level 3 felony for neglect of a dependent and a level 3 felony for aggravated battery. He appeared for an initial hearing Wednesday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 and is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Court records show that on June 18, Indiana State Police were called to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville on a report of possible child abuse. The hospital’s emergency social worker told police that the 7-week-old victim had two brain bleeds, a bruise to the middle of the chest and a scratch on the lip and right armpit.
A CT scan showed the child to have “abusive head trauma,” which the Norton Forensics Team classified as a near fatality due to the severity of the brain bleed and retinal bleeding.
Police spoke to Casey and the child’s mother at the hospital. The woman said she had been at school with Casey watching the baby at her grandmother’s house. When the mother’s grandparents returned, they noticed that baby was not normal. The child soon began acting lethargic and throwing up and the parents went to the hospital.
Casey initially told police he was holding the baby and walking into a dark room when he tripped, falling against a closet door and dropping the child. He later said he had shaken the baby because she wouldn’t stop crying and he couldn’t figure out why she was crying. He said that the vomiting began about 30 minutes later.
In an interview July 8, Casey told police he had never meant to hurt the baby and that it had been an accident.
“I didn’t intentionally hurt my daughter, and I would never do anything to hurt her,” he said, according to court records. “I would just like to say that she got hurt, and it was an accident. I didn’t mean to hurt her. I didn’t mean for her to get hurt.”
The baby is in the custody of her grandparents.
