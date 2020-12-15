JEFFERSONVILLE — A Clarksville man is on electronic monitoring after being charged this week with rape and criminal confinement of a teen police say he met on social media.
Donovan Green, 21, is charged with a level 1 felony for rape, a level 4 felony for sexual battery, a level 5 felony for criminal confinement with bodily injury and a class A misdemeanor for battery in allegations from August.
Green was released from Clark County jail Tuesday after paying $10,000 or 10% of his $100,000 court cash bond. He is on level 1 pretrial monitoring, which online court records show includes electronic monitoring.
Records show police received a report of sexual allegations Aug. 30, after the teen victim went to Baptist Health Floyd for a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination. She told police the two had met through Instagram and first met at Silver Street Park in New Albany. The second time they met, she said Green picked her up from a relative's house, then she accompanied him to his Clarksville home so he could pick up marijuana.
The teen said that once at his home, Green locked the door of the room they were in and forcibly raped her, saying that if she didn't do this, she wouldn't be going to work after. She said she screamed and cried during the rape, which is how she said she knew no one else was home. After the rape, the victim said Green asked why she was crying and said he would take her shopping or give her money. He then took her to work. She soon went to the hospital for the assault examination where Green's DNA was found, along with bruising around the victim's neck.
While executing a search warrant at Green's house, police noted that the surrounding appeared as the victim had described.
When questioned by investigators, Green said the two had sex, but not that day and said the victim had never been to his house. He said he believed she must had gotten mad that he didn't pick her up from work and created these allegations. He also admitted to texting her on Instagram but said it was before they had ever met in person and said he no longer used the account.
Green is scheduled for a pretrial conference Jan. 14 with a jury trial scheduled in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.