JEFFERSONVILLE — A Clarksville man is in custody after being charged this week with multiple felonies related to sex with a juvenile.
Scott Atwood, 51, is charged with a level 4 felony for sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 4 felony for child seduction and a level 5 felony for child solicitation. During an initial hearing Wednesday, Atwood entered an initial plea of not guilty to the charges. He's being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Court records show that Atwood is accused of having sex with the minor victim in late October, then asking her how often she wanted to continue and telling her not to tell anyone. Police became involved after the victim reported the incident to a family member and had a recording of the victim and the defendant discussing the situation.
Atwood has a pretrial conference set for Jan. 14 with a jury trial scheduled for April 13 in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.