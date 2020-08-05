INDIANAPOLIS — A Clarksville man is facing more than 20 federal charges after investigators say he scammed investors out of more than $1 million.
U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler announced Wednesday 22 charges of wire fraud and one charge of money laundering filed against Anthony T. Leonard, 53, for dealings between 2013 and 2019 related to four companies he owns, according to a news release.
The accusations include that Leonard misrepresented his businesses and misled investors in nurseVersity LLC, Versity Edu, Versity Inc. and Versity U, which stem from software he developed to help nursing students study for board certification, and that he made “numerous false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises pertaining to the financials of the companies, customer information, and ownership interests.”
“The false and fraudulent misrepresentations and promises Leonard made to unsuspecting investors is shameful,” Minkler said in the news release. “His lies and deceit caused a lot of pain and mistrust to the victims while he enriched himself with luxury. His fraud has come to an end and the victims can begin healing from this fraudster’s pain.”
Leonard is charged with using the more than $1 million from investors in “sham companies” for his own personal gain, purchasing lakefront property in New Albany and enjoying expensive dinners, trips and other non-business-related expenses.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which investigates potential fraud cases involving use of the U.S. Postal Service.
“Today’s announcement is a direct result of the extraordinary cooperation and partnership among law enforcement agencies at all levels,” said Eric Reed, special agent in charge, United States Secret Service Indianapolis Field Office.
“The defendant abused his position of trust for his own personal benefit by deliberately stealing millions of dollars from unsuspecting investors. This case represents the core of the Secret Service’s commitment to protecting the United States financial infrastructure and is a testament to the strong partnerships between the U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Indiana Secretary of State.”
Any additional potential victims in this case can contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.
If convicted on all counts, Leonard could face up to 20 years in prison.
