CLARKSVILLE — A Clarksville man is facing four counts of attempted murder after authorities said he shot a gun at a vehicle with four people inside, including two children.
Jadan M. Mozee, 23, entered a not guilty plea to the charges during an initial hearing Thursday in Clark Circuit Court No. 4. According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities believe he shot at four people as they left Dylans Food Mart along Blackiston Mill Road in Clarksville on July 27.
A Clarksville police officer was flagged down near Dylans shortly after the incident occurred. One of the victims said the attack was likely in retaliation to a previous altercation involving her brother and Mozee.
The adult victims told the officer that they had seen Mozee in the store and believed that he was leaving in a Chrysler 200. When they left in their vehicle and pulled onto Marlowe Drive, they believed they heard the sound of a tire blowing. According to the affidavit, they drove the vehicle back to the store and that's when they saw Mozee shooting at them.
They described the weapon as a semi-automatic handgun with a red dot sight. They then fled the scene and flagged down an officer, according to the affidavit.
Clarksville police received other calls about a possible shooting during that time, and one person living near the store said a bullet struck just a few feet from their house.
Police found 12 shell casings near the gas pumps at the store as well as a bullet from the victims' car. Police took photos of the vehicle, which had several bullet holes in it including some that were “extremely close to the small children.”
Police said in the affidavit that video surveillance from the store showed Mozee pull up to Dylans, go inside and make a purchase and then leave. While he was leaving, he was looking at the victims' car, police said the footage showed.
The footage showed Mozee steer his car around the side of the building before pulling back in after the victims left, police said.
Police found Mozee's vehicle in Sellersburg on July 28. Surveillance footage from the neighborhood showed Mozee arrive in the vehicle before leaving in a different car. Police said when they came to process the vehicle, they found three shell casings on top of the car.
In addition to the attempted murder charges, Mozee is charged with two counts of criminal mischief and two charges of criminal recklessness.
Mozee's bond was set at $50,000. He has a pretrial conference scheduled for Dec. 1, and a jury trial slated to begin March 15, 2022.
