CLARK COUNTY — A Clarksville man is facing a reckless homicide charge connected to a deadly crash that occurred last May in Clark County.
That charge, along with an additional criminal recklessness charge related to aggressive driving, was filed against Dylan J. Ray on Monday, more than seven months after the wreck.
According to the probable cause affidavit, first responders including Clarksville Police and Indiana State Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash in the area of Greentree Boulevard north of Thames Drive on May 26, 2022 at around 10:15 p.m.
ISP Trooper T. Rohlfing wrote in the document that when he arrived at the scene he saw two cars that had been involved in a head-on collision.
The vehicles involved in the crash were a blue Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ray and a red Chevrolet Cruz driven by an adult male, with a female passenger. The female passenger sustained fatal injuries in the crash, while Ray and the male driver of the other vehicle sustained injuries.
The female was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County Coroner. The occupants of the Chevy Cruz were not identified in the court documents.
According to law enforcement, Ray was driving in the northbound lanes of Greentree Boulevard, approaching Thames Drive, while the occupants of the Chevy Cruz were in the southbound lanes of Greentree Boulevard, traveling south.
Court documents said Ray entered the designated turn lane to go west on Thames Drive, but did not turn and continued traveling northbound on Greentree Boulevard, and then went onto an elevated, concrete median into the southbound lanes and crashed with the Chevrolet Cruz.
According to court documents, Ray told police he entered the turn lane on Greentree Boulevard because he wanted to pass an uninvolved vehicle, not to turn onto Thames Drive.
Police determined the Chevrolet Silverado was likely traveling at around 84-miles-per hour at the time of impact with the Chevrolet Cruz and noted the speed limit in the area is 30 miles per hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.