CLARKSVILLE — Balloons tied to the front door of a new meal preparation store in Clarksville on Wednesday signaled a celebration.
Healthy James first started serving customers in November, but held its grand opening this week.
For owner Kelly Walz, providing healthy food to people in Southern Indiana is personal. In the past two years she's lost 103 pounds. She said having prepared, healthy food on hand was key.
"Nobody has time to do all of that, you have to plan your meals and grocery shop and cook and clean," she said. "Having meal preps that are healthy definitely helps, that's one of the pain points for people when they're trying to lose weight."
Walz was inspired to lose weight while her mother was going through an illness and said she didn't want health issues down the road.
Healthy James offers pre-prepared breakfasts, lunches and dinners for customers. The price per meal ranges from $8.99 to $12.99 and people can order the meals for the week online or stop by the store to grab something when they're hungry.
"To heat the meals, pull off the sleeve, pop the lid and put it in the microwave for about two minutes," she said. "And they're ready to go. It's that easy."
Meals like turkey enchiladas, bang bang shrimp and cauliflower crusts for pizzas line the fridges in the store. The recipes are created by a chef based in Kentuckiana and people can have them delivered to their home on Sunday nights.
Keto and vegan meal plans are also available. The eatery offers a line of all organic, no added sugar and made-to-order smoothies.
Located off Veterans Parkway, Healthy James is part of new development coming to Clarksville. Avante-Garde Turnstiles, a security company, just opened a location in a former firehouse. Carali's Rotisserie Chicken plans to open within the next few months along Green Tree Boulevard.
Walz said she wanted to bring this healthy food option to Southern Indiana, as she operates two other Healthy James stores in St. Matthews and Jeffersontown, Kentucky.
"We don't want (Southern Indiana) to feel left out any longer," she said. "This is a good location where we are at a close proximity to Louisville. People liked Healthy James but didn't want to cross the bridge. We are just making sure we are easily accessible."
Clarksville Town Council member A.D. Stonecipher was at the grand opening and said the store fills a need in the city.
"On this side of the river there are only handful of options as far as what I would call healthy-minded, fast casual," he said. "This is a growing market and a growing demand. It's stores like this that help attract and retain residents and talent."
The Clarksville store is the first in Indiana for the franchise. Healthy James operates stores in Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and will soon open an Arkansas location.
