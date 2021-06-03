CLARKSVILLE — A Clarksville Middle School teacher has helped raise thousands of dollars for classroom projects for his own classroom and others in the district.
Dakota Jackson, an eighth grade English teacher, has used DonorsChoose, a website that allows people to donate to projects at public schools, to fundraise for classroom resources.
Jackson is a pro at successfully using DonorsChoose. He started using the platform five years ago, and he has consistently met his fundraising goals.
As adviser for the school’s Builders Club, a service organization for middle school students, Jackson has also been able to help many of his fellow teachers fund their own projects.
This school year, the 25 students involved in the club sold more than 9,500 World’s Finest Chocolate bars for a total of nearly $4,000 raised for classroom projects and resources.
Eight DonorsChoose projects were fully-funded through the chocolate sales, and they donated over $400 to several other projects.
Since Jackson started using DonorsChoose, Clarksville Middle School has raised more than $55,000 through DonorsChoose, and Jackson has raised $20,000 for his own classroom.
“It’s been really great to see the impact it’s had here at Clarksville,” he said.
The first project Jackson funded for his own classroom using DonorsChoose was a reading area featuring a couch, chairs and bean bag seating.
He has funded books, technology and movie tickets. One of his fundraisers allowed the middle school to put in an Innovation Lab, which features 3D printers, drones, augmented reality technology and robotics kits.
Jackson has also raised about $5,000 for a “book vending machine” for the middle school, which should arrive this summer.
“It’s just like a snack vending machine except it’s custom-made for books,” he said.
He listens to students to learn what kind of projects they are interested in, which helps him select projects for DonorsChoose.
“Honestly it’s just transformed the climate and culture of my classroom,” he said. "Students are really excited to come to school. It’s definitely increased engagement tremendously.”
The $4,000 from chocolate sales was evenly divided among teachers in Clarksville Community Schools with projects on DonorsChoose.
The money supported projects and materials such as flexible seating in classrooms, team-building games for counseling, new tables and chairs, and gift cards for teachers to buy resources for their classrooms.
It is important for Jackson and the Builders Club to support classrooms across the district, he said.
“It was important to include all buildings, all grade levels,” he said. “We wanted it not just to be for Clarksville Middle School, but for all teachers in Clarksville Schools.”
Julia Perissi, an incoming freshman, was the top seller of chocolates with the Builders Club. She sold 32 boxes of chocolate, or 1,920 chocolate bars.
“I took 10 boxes to New York [while visiting family],” she said. “I just sold them to friends and people we knew.”
Barbara Stallard, a special education teacher at Clarksville High School, is among the teachers who received funding from the Builders Club’s fundraising efforts.
The Builders Club project this year supported the purchase of flexible seating in her classroom, a portable stand for her laptop to move between classrooms and software for supplemental learning.
“Mr. Jackson and that middle school project was just a huge part of it,” she said. “We had other donors, and there were matching funds available, so when someone kicked in a certain amount of money, they matched it in a certain way.”
Amanda Carmichael, a math teacher at Clarksville High School, said Jackson recommended she set up a DonorsChoose project for flexible seating that is “more conducive for group work.”
The Builders Club gave about $300 from chocolate sales to complete Carmichael’s DonorChoose project, which cost about $1,350.
The funding has allowed her to receive 10 new desks, which can be moved together for group work. She hopes to get even more desks through another DonorsChoose project.
“The kids love them — they have room for their laptops and to take notes and everything else,” she said. “I never honestly dreamed that it would get funded, because it’s sort of an expensive project.”
