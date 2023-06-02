CLARKSVILLE — The State of Indiana has awarded a $50,000 digital learning grant to Clarksville Middle School to expand its Readable English program, a research-proven, accelerated reading program that helps students in grades 2-12 improve their fluency and comprehension.
The school made the announcement in a news release Friday afternoon.
The school was able to pilot the program last year with 97 students and achieved amazing results. The grant will allow the school to grow the program to 200 students and purchase iPads for the classrooms to use with the program.
Readable English is a unique program that makes grade level content accessible to all readers by embedding a pronunciation guide into each word without changing the spelling. The program also offers benchmarking and progress monitoring for all three components of reading: oral reading fluency, reading comprehension, and listening comprehension.
“We had students that grew tremendously, but also gained more confidence,” said Special Education teacher Candi Covey. “They used strategies they hadn’t used before because they could now figure out words when previously they didn’t even try.”
The school plans to implement the program in the fall of 2023.
Clarksville Community Schools Corp. was founded in 1955 in the heart of Clarksville. CCSC is a district that embraces its neighborhood identity while bringing all the resources and amenities common in larger school districts to all students.
For more information about the Readable English Program, go to https://readablenglish.com/
