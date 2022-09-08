CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville is taking another step in the effort to redevelop Clarksville Plaza.
The town started the process earlier this summer with the intent to move conversations forward about finding a new location for Harbor Freight Tools.
Town Council approved a resolution on Tuesday night that moves forward on the eminent domain process on the lease at the location at 746 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway.
Town Manager Kevin Baity told the News and Tribune previously that Clarksville has been working with the business for about a year to find a new location within the town, but those talks have slowed down in recent months.
This resolution reflects the damages the town would pay Harbor Freight in compensation if the store doesn't sign a lease elsewhere in Clarksville.
The town owns the property and is working with Harbor Freight to find a new lease on a location within its limits. If Harbor Freight signs a lease elsewhere, the town can halt the eminent domain process.
"We hope to continue to serve the Clarksville community and are making our best efforts to work out a reasonable solution with the city to be able to do so,” said Harbor Freight Corporate Communications and Content Director Craig Hoffman.
As part of Clarksville's redevelopment plan, the town would demolish the building with Harbor Freight and make that property available for something new.
"(A public) hearing was held (about Harbor Freight) and nobody spoke at the hearing," Baity said at Tuesday's meeting.
Baity said because there were no remonstrances about the process at the public hearing, the town is going to move forward on voting on a resolution that would award Harbor Freight compensation from the town.
The initial award for the damages is around $241,000. Baity said that amount is an average of two appraisals of the lease the town has received.
The resolution was approved 5 to 2.
Baity said now there will be a second hearing on the matter, scheduled for Nov. 1 "for remonstrances regarding the amount of those damages."
Council members A.D. Stonecipher, John Gilkey, Karen Henderson, Mike Mustain and President Ryan Ramsey voted in favor of the resolution.
Council members Jennifer Voignier and Tim Hauber voted against it.
The initial eminent domain vote was in late July.
It was the second time the council turned to eminent domain in a property matter over the summer. In June, the town moved forward with eminent domain proceedings on the former Colgate-Palmolive plant with officials citing concerns over the condition of the property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.