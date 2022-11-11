CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville landlords attended a meeting Thursday night about the town's new rental inspection program that will start early next year.
That's when all residential rental property owners will have to register with the town and will be subject to an inspection of their property every three years.
"Last night's attendance was probably triple of the first night, a lot more questions were asked," said Town Manager Kevin Baity on Friday. "As I rolled out this program in two other places, there's always a little bit of confusion and misunderstanding. It's not unusual."
Attendees at the meeting expressed concerns and asked town officials why the program is needed in Clarksville, what authority the town has to start this program and why the town doesn't just target bad landlords instead.
"That would be discrimination," Baity said. "Everybody has to be treated the same, so it's across the board."
The program is intended to ensure tenants have necessities like running water and working heat.
Baity said when current Building Commissioner Rick Barr was appointed to the role in 2016, about 25% of the complaints he was receiving were in regard to rental properties and the conditions people were living in.
"We all know there are great landlords and we know there are problem landlords, unfortunately we can't just direct over the problem ones," Baity said. "Everybody has to be treated the same."
It costs landlords $5 to register each property with the town. Landlords who own rental communities will pay $5 total to register the community.
"If you have five or more units, all within one property, or two or more properties that are contiguous you are considered a rental community and you pay one fee per year and that fee is the $5 registration," Baity said. "If you have five single family homes spread around town, that are not contiguous, then you pay $5 per property per year for registration."
Property owners then have to pay $200 per unit for each inspection.
"In the year that a unit is in inspected, that inspection fee is $200, and you only get inspected once every three years," Baity said. "If during the inspection there are signification health, life, safety violations noted that require a second follow up inspection, there’s a fee as well. That is $300."
Clarksville has between 3,000 to 3,500 rental properties and around 7,300 total residences.
Baity said much of the rental property in town is owned by companies or corporations that aren't headquartered within 100 or 200 miles of Clarksville, and some owners are out of state.
"When it's a distance owner, when they don't have a good local property manager, you have problems," he said.
He said the program doesn't infringe on the rights of landlords or tenants.
"We are looking at the unit, we are not looking at the tenant," he said. "We are not there to make sure the tenant is keeping the premise clean, we aren't looking at cleanliness as a result of the tenants."
Landlords asked if it will be their responsibility to continue to repair parts of the property if residents destroy it.
"Having rolled out this program before, landlords have used the information from inspection reports to evict problem tenants," he said. "So we can document there were not issues when inspected, but two months later at the request of the landlord we went in and damage had been made to the unit."
Attendees also asked if up-and-coming properties in Clarksville that are currently being built will be subject to inspection.
"Any new construction before it can be occupied has to be issued the Certificate of Occupancy that will serve in lieu of an inspection in the first three years," Baity said. "They still have to pay the annual registration fee."
There aren't many rental inspection programs in Indiana, but cities in the area are taking notice of Clarksville's efforts.
Baity said Louisville Metro has asked the town questions about the program.
"It's kind of unique that a city that size is looking at a town of 25,000," he said.
Clarksville will be sending out information to landlords to get them registered by January 2023. Baity said anyone with questions is welcome to contact the town.
Not all Clarksville landlords have concerns about the program.
President of Cornerstone Group Cory Hoehn told the News and Tribune the town hasn't directly been in contact about the program, but he thinks it'll be beneficial to tenants in Clarksville.
"We maintain our buildings to a very high standard, so I welcome the inspections," he said in an email.
Cornerstone Group owns Bolt + Tie in south Clarksville.
"I do think tenants throughout Clarksville will benefit," he said. "Making sure building owners and managers value safety and proper maintenance will be a great thing for the community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.