New teacher contracts for Clarksville Community Schools and New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. both include raises for teachers.
NAFC teachers’ association president Joy Lohmeyer said the first year of the two-year contract includes a 2% raise for the 2019-20 school year and a 1% raise for the 2020-21 school year. In Clarksville, the board approved a flat rate increase for all teachers, $1,500, with some teachers able to raise their base pay up as much as $3,000, depending on evaluation and experience.
“I think the salary increase is as much as we can get locally with the monies that we have,” Lohmeyer said, adding that 96% of her teacher membership voted in favor of the contract. “Overall, do I think it’s a good contract for the majority of my teachers? I do. I do think it’s limited due to the money that we have and that’s why we are going to Indianapolis on Nov. 19 [for the Red for Ed Action Day].”
The Indiana State Teachers Association organized the Nov. 19 event, asking teachers to go up to Indianapolis to rally lawmakers for change during the Indiana General Assembly Organization Day. All public school districts in Clark and Floyd counties have announced they will be closed that day, due to teachers participating in the rally.
“The honest truth is that we’ve never recovered from the recession of 2008,” Lohmeyer said, adding that changing the public school funding from property taxes to sales taxes also negatively impacted schools. “If people want to know why we lost money, why we haven’t recovered, why we closed schools and why we did the things we did in New Albany at the time, our music and PE certified teachers were removed at that time, we reduced administrative staff … We have not recovered from that. The thing that is concerning about it is that it’s been 10 years since that recession. The economy has recovered, but teacher salaries and money for resources in education have not recovered. Lots of people are enjoying this strong economy, but public education is trying to get back where we were.”
CLARKSVILLE SCHOOLS
In Clarksville, school board president Bill Wilson said the newly approved contract is a step in the right direction.
“It’s not where we totally want to be. We want more, but it’s going to take time to get there,” Wilson said. “At least we’re moving forward toward our goal.”
Clarksville Superintendent Tina Bennett, who is in her third year at the helm, said it has always been her goal to bring raises back to the district.
“This was one of my main goals I set with our school board was to work on salaries for our teachers, to get them more competitive and respectable,” Bennett said. “I feel great about this contract. I feel like we were able to make some ground on some catch up for our teachers who have been with Clarksville Community Schools for a long time, and I feel like we were able to get our incoming teachers’ salaries up to a more competitive salary.”
Bennett said she believes teachers haven’t seen a raise to their base pay since the 2014-15 school year. In addition to the raise, the school board is picking up the cost for the 2.5% health insurance premium increase, she said.
“I’m really proud of the work we’ve done, because I think we’ve made important gains that this corporation hasn’t seen in years,” said Christina Schotter, president of Clarksville’s teachers’ association.
Sally Wade, secretary for Clarksville’s teachers’ association, said the teachers voted unanimously in favor of the contract.
“I think that definitely shows they’re happy with the gains we made,” Wade said. “We wish we could have done more for everyone, but we know what we’re working with … This is just a step and I’m hopeful the state will hear our voices on Nov. 19 and start sending some of those dollars here.”
The previous salary range at Clarksville was $36,720 to $70,903 for teachers. The new contract has those numbers increased to $38,220 to $72,403. In New Albany, the base salary range for the 2019-20 school year is $41,055 to $74,800, going up to $41,466 to $75,548 for the 2020-21 school year.
West Clark Community Schools is expected to vote on a teachers' contract Thursday night. The proposed contract has a salary range of $35,845 to $70,245 for base pay, which is the same range in the previous year's contract. However, the new contract allows current teachers to go up one step on the salary schedule while also receiving a one-time stipend.
Greater Clark County Schools is at an impasse on a teachers' contract and is headed to mediation, according to Mark Felix, GCCS teachers' association president.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.