CLARKSVILLE — A Clarksville-based nonprofit needs to find a new place for meetings and storage.
The Town Council voted this week to deny a zoning change to the property at 325 Clyde Avenue from a residential property to a business property for use by non-profit Brothers of Honor Motorcycle Club.
Council members cited the town’s Catapult Central Clarksville 3C Master Plan as one of the reasons and emphasized they really want to help find a spot for the group in Clarksville.
The Brothers of Honor is a veteran’s motorcycle club that does service work across the region with local animal shelters and non-profit Dogs Helping Heroes.
Several members of the group, along with at least two community members, attended the meeting in support of the zoning change on Tuesday. Brothers of Honor said they’re now back to the drawing board after purchasing the property just a few months ago.
“Obviously the Brothers of Honor are a positive influence in the community,” said Councilmember Tim Hauber at the meeting. “The reason the planning commission voted (against the re-zoning) was because of the area it was going in.”
Hauber said he hopes the town can find a better-suited place for the group, that isn’t in a residential area.
Councilman Mike Mustain said he had to consider the town’s comprehensive plan when it came to whether he’d vote to re-zone the property for the Brother’s Of Honor.
“It clearly is outside of the comprehensive plan…the rezoning would like negatively affect property values in the area,” Mustain said, adding it wouldn’t be in the best interest of the community to carve out one block in the middle of a residential area for this zoning charge. “It would not be in the best interest of the neighborhood, even if you all individually bought houses down there, you’d be good neighbors.”
He echoed Hauber’s statements and said the goal is to keep the group and its good deeds in town.
"You’re very welcome, no one’s trying to get rid of the Brothers of Honor, certainly not me, but we need to find a space that is more suitable than a residential area for what you’re wanting to do,” Mustain said.
Members of the Brothers of Honor said they’re disappointed with the decision and now they need to have a meeting to figure out what’s next.
“We are going to look (in Clarksville),” said Mike Miller. “Unfortunately now we have to sell the property we just purchased.”
He said the town went to the group after they purchased the property and told them they had to attend a planning and zoning meeting to be able to operate. There is no longer a home on the property and instead, just a garage.
Miller said they looked around for a space for months and the house next door to their property is vacant.
“We are currently utilizing the VFW, we had a place across from the VFW and we were doing some structural work and the building collapsed,” Miller said. “We found evidence inside of the building from four previous fires we had no idea about.”
He said the hope is to find out what properties are available to the group in the town.
“We will try to obtain a list of properties that Clarksville has available, that they so highly spoke of,” he said. “But we have not been able to obtain a list yet.”
Anyone who wants to help the non-profit is asked to get in touch if they know of any properties available.
“If anyone knows of a place we would be able to utilize, it apparently would have to be a commercial property,” he said. “We are a 501c3, so we do have limited funds. We do have a property we will be listing for sale, if someone wants to purchase it.”
