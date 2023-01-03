CLARKSVILLE – After receiving numerous calls from residents over carbon monoxide detectors sounding their alarms over Christmas weekend, Clarksville officials are still uncertain as to what caused the issues.
There's no confirmation as to whether problems are ongoing, but officials said calls have decreased since the Clarksville Fire Department responded to more than 150 calls over Christmas weekend.
“From a fire department’s response standpoint, the volume of our call numbers, it's really went back to normal,” Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said Tuesday. “We’re seeing much fewer calls, a big reduction in that.”
There have not been any reports of people being hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning since Christmas weekend.
CenterPoint Energy provides natural gas service to Clarksville. A company spokeswoman said on Dec. 27 no issues with the utility's operating system had been discovered.
State representatives Rita Fleming and Ed Clere, along with state senators Gary Byrne and Chris Garten, released a statement last month asking for an investigation by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) on the energy company.
“We have asked the IURC to investigate what happened and, based on the results of that investigation, to hold any responsible parties fully accountable, including providing appropriate financial compensation to those who were harmed. All four of us will be available to answer questions as the investigation unfolds, and to discuss any additional concerns,” the area's state delegation said.
There were also issues reported in eastern portions of New Albany, close to the Clarksville town limits.
An IURC spokeswoman acknowledged that the department had been made aware of the issues and would inspect records and gather information.
According to Skaggs, people have asked him what happened and told him about the problems they have been facing with their gas-powered appliances.
He has been hearing problems such as stoves having more intense flames and even boilers being engulfed in flames.
“Those are mainly the issues at hand that I’m getting as a fire chief,” Skaggs said. “Unfortunately, I just don’t have the answers for them. I wish I did because these are people that I know, they’re a part of my community. At Christmas time to see them struggling with their appliances during the holidays, that’s just not what we want.”
