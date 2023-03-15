CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville town officials are taking another step to bring smaller, more affordable homes to the town.
Town Council recently approved two measures that will allow for the building of smaller homes in Clarksville.
The hope is to make home ownership more accessible to people who want to live in Clarksville and don't necessarily want a large amount of space to live in.
Earlier this year the town showed the News and Tribune a 680-square-foot home on South Virginia Avenue. At that point the town's code required all new homes to be at least 1,200 square feet on lots that were at least 7,200 square feet.
Previously, builders who wanted to build smaller homes in Clarksville had to go through a variance process, and earlier this month Town Council approved a measure that changed those dimensions.
A zoning classification, known as R-A, was created and allows for smaller-sized homes to be built on smaller lots in the town.
"R-A permits single family residential development on a smaller scale than in other residential zones," said Town Council member Mike Mustain. "...In the R-A, the minimum lot area is 1,600 square feet, with a minimum (lot) width of 30 square feet."
The minimum floor area for homes under this distinction is 500 square feet, he said.
"These are small homes, I have been calling them bungalows, these are smaller homes but I'm very careful not to say tiny home, because a tiny home has unique different building codes," Mustain said.
Town Council has also approved a revision to a residential zoning, which will allow homes in the areas under the R-2 classification to be built on smaller lots.
Mustain said a majority of the homes in the South Clarksville area fall under the R-2 designation.
He said these smaller homes are ideal for people who don't want the upkeep of a larger home, or people who don't need as much space as others.
"The beauty of it is it's bringing back the front porch, it’s bringing back the cottage homes, the bungalows so many of us were raised in," he said.
