CLARKSVILLE — Spots are filling up fast for the Junior Police Officer event in Clarksville.
Clarksville Police and Clarksville Parks and Recreation are host for the event. That's not the only thing happening in the city in the upcoming months, but it is already very popular.
"The kids will have fun games and activities to do with the police officers, kind of a little mini training camp for them," said Parks and Recreation Director Kayla Tatgenhorst. "They're get to see a bunch of cool police vehicles...and have a little ceremony to swear in the 'officers' to end the day."
The event costs $5 and is planned to be from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on April 30 at Gateway Park.
The application deadline is April 18 and the event is for kids ages 5 to 10. The sign-up is on www.ClarksvilleParks.com.
"We are going to take 100 people, so there is limited space...we are almost at the halfway point in February," Tatgenhorst said.
Clarksville is looking ahead with events planned through the summer.
The city will offer 'Egg My Yard' this April, ahead of Easter Sunday, allowing families to take the egg hunt home.
"You must be a Clarksville resident and we will sprinkle the eggs so they can have an at-home Easter egg hunt," Tatgenhorst said, adding that families will need to register each child for a basket by April 4. Delivery is April 13 and 14.
The city's Egg-Stravaganza hunt will be at 10 a.m. on April 16 at Gateway Park.
Movies In The Park are back at Gateway Park this summer, but there are some changes.
"We are moving it to a new time, usually we have to wait until it gets dark outside," Tatgenhorst said. "We are actually getting an LED screen and we will be playing the movies at 7:30. A lot of those people who have bedtimes will be able to be out and enjoy the full movie."
Clarksville is planning to show three movies this summer.
"Sing 2" is scheduled to start June 3; "Space Jam: A New Legacy" is scheduled for July 1 and "Encanto" is scheduled for Aug. 5. All movies start at 7:30 p.m.
