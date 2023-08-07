CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is seeking input for a new 5-year master plan.
The department is planning three public meetings to gather feedback from the community as it begins the development of the comprehensive plan. The first meeting will take place Wednesday at the Clarksville Town Hall.
The 5-year plan will begin in 2024, and Clarksville Parks Superintendent BJ Nelson Lynton expects that it will be finished by the end of the year.
According to a Friday news release, the plan will allow the department to “analyze public recreation needs and preferences, determine what recreation facilities and programs are publicly desired and appropriate, and prioritize and plan for new and renovated facilities and programs.”
“We just want to know what the community wants in a park, what they think our facilities and parks so far, and then what they would like to see in the future,” Nelson Lynton said.
Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said the 5-year master plan makes the department eligible for state and federal funding.
Nelson Lynton noted that the existing 5-year plan guided the town as it developed the Discovery Trail, a 2-mile paved trail that connects with the Ohio River Greenway. The trail opened in 2020, and it runs from Applegate Lane to Silver Creek.
Baity said the master plan also helped as the town completed its purchase of Ashland Park along Riverside Drive. The Clarksville Parks Department previously leased the park from the Marathon Oil Corporation, but earlier this year, the town finalized the purchase of the 18-acre riverfront property.
According to Nelson Lynton, one of the goals is to create an inclusive playground at Ashland Park that is accessible to those of all abilities.
“We’d really like to incorporate an inclusive playground into our park system and, because of the improvements taking place in South Clarksville and along Riverside Drive, we feel that replacing the aging equipment at Ashland Park makes perfect sense,” she said. “We’d like to add a play structure that will be fun for all.”
Another goal includes the expansion of the trail system. The addition of a linear trail to connect with the existing system in Clarksville was included in the last 5-year plan, and it will likely carry over into the new one.
“We’ve done a great job connecting our trails in central and south Clarksville, but we need to find a way to reach our residents in the north end so that they can safely access areas such as Lapping Park,” she said.
In addition to creating new amenities and updating existing ones, programming is a major focus.
“So besides parks and facilities, we also want to know about programming for the different ages and what people want to see for kids, teens, adults [and] seniors,” Nelson Lynton said.
Baity discussed the importance of park planning as the town continues to expand and develop.
“Based on the number of residents you have, there’s a formula as to how much green space and parks should truly be developed so that people have space to recreate and get out and enjoy nature,” he said. “So having the master plan will help assure that as we either redevelop areas or develop undeveloped areas, we are also creating the proper amount of green space for people to enjoy.”
He said like other plans created by the Town of Clarksville, the park master plan is a “roadmap and guide,” but “it’s not 100% of what we will do.”
Nelson Lynton feels the town is in “a really good place” for parks and recreation. The town has 13 parks, and the department operates facilities such as the Wooded View Golf Course, Clarksville Cove, Clarksville Community Center, the Little League Complex and the Clarksville Softball Complex.
She encourages people to come to the upcoming meetings, and if they cannot attend, they can submit an online survey about the plan, which will soon be available from the parks department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.