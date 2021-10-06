CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Town Council has passed a proposed $16.5 million budget for fiscal year 2022, roughly 5.4% or $837,558 more than this year's.
The unanimous council vote at the special meeting Tuesday followed an August meeting with the Indiana Department of Local Government and Finance and a Sept. 21 public hearing on the budget during which no one spoke, according to notes read at the meeting.
The proposed funds for things including pensions, roadways, parks, building demolition and cumulative capital development is $15.2 — just over $1 million more than 2021.
The proposed tax levy for 2022 is $8.8 million with a tax rate of 0.1222.
The council also voted 6-1 to approve an ordinance establishing a 20-mile-per-hour speed limit for 12 planned and-under construction streets within the South Clarksville Mixed-Use Area.
These include the nearly completed Main Street (formerly Woerner Avenue), which is from Riverside Drive to the Colgate building, a portion of Court Avenue in that area and York, Shannon, Bratton, Colter, Shields, Gibson, Field, Pryor, Expedition and Floyd streets.
The ordinance includes a 2006 provision that requires a traffic and engineering study to be done on any roadways where the limit is below 25 miles per hour.
Jacobi, Toombs and Lanz studied the area, and in a letter to Town Manager Kevin Baity said that while a speed study could not be conducted based on there being no traffic to study at this point, JTL recommended that based on the anticipated “large number of bicyclists and on-foot pedestrian users along the corridor” that the limit be established at 20 miles per hour “in order to increase factor of safety in attempt to decrease potential vehicle/pedestrian collisions and injury accidents."
Council Member John Gilkey, who voted against the 20-mile-per-hour limit, said Wednesday that he didn't know why it needed to start at 20 when nearly every other residential neighborhood in town was 30 miles per hour and that there was no evidence at this point to show a lower one was needed in that area "where at this point in time we don't even have traffic," he said.
"I don't know why we are anticipating based on absolutely no evidence that we are going to have a serious speed problem down there and we need to crack down by imposing a 20-mile-an-hour speed limit." He added that to effectively enforce it "you're going to have the police department down there on a 24-hour basis because people aren't going to drive 20 miles an hour down through there.
"My solution is if we have a problem, let’s fix it. If we don’t have a problem, we don’t need to go that extra step and resolve a problem that isn’t there."
Council Member Mike Mustain, who made the motion to approve the limit, said it was responsible planning to go ahead and establish the lower limit and solidify expectations.
"I supported the 20-mile-an-hour speed limit," he said Wednesday. "It certainly doesn’t need to be more than that and I think it’s very responsible that we establish that...so that we know how to design and build the streets that will accommodate that traffic.”
"Obviously you don’t want it any higher than that. Are people actually going to get up to that speed? If you put a stop sign at every intersection in every subdivision, there are going to be people that are going to speed between stop signs."
