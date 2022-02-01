CLARKSVILLE — With low temperatures creating dangerous conditions at times in Southern Indiana, the Town of Clarksville is launching a new effort to help those most at risk.
Later this month, town employees will be hosting their first-ever “Warmth for Winter” clothing drive.
On Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon, staff from various Town of Clarksville departments will be accepting donations of new blankets, coats, hats, gloves, and scarves. The clothing drive will be held at the Clarksville Police Department located at 1970 Broadway St. next to Sam’s Club. All donated items will be given to local charities which serve the homeless population in Southern Indiana.
The idea for the clothing drive was the result of a conversation between several Town Council members as well as Clarksville’s Fire and Police Chiefs. Everyone involved knew they wanted to do something to help keep the homeless population warm, but didn’t know where to start. That’s when they came up with the idea of the “Warmth for Winter” clothing drive.
“Our goal is to help provide some comfort and warmth for the homeless population within our community,” said Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs. “All it takes is some simple planning, teamwork and a caring community to help those in need!”
Town employees will be setting up a donation drive-thru at the Clarksville Police Department on Feb. 12, so residents will be able to simply pull up and drop off their donations. Monetary donations will not be accepted at this event.
