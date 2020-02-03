CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville residents will get the opportunity to speak directly with the man responsible for keeping their community safe.
Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer will be the special guest at the Clarksville Parks Department’s new monthly “Coffee Conversations” event, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Clarksville Community Center, 3211 Sam Gwin Dr., Clarksville.
The program started in January as a way for local residents to get face-to-face with Town of Clarksville officials in a relaxed atmosphere. Events are held the first Tuesday of each month at the Clarksville Community Center. Participants are greeted with free coffee and a chance to spend an hour discussing various issues facing the community. The event has no agenda, speeches, or set talking points, and conversations can range from current events to upcoming projects in the Town. Residents are also welcome to ask any questions they may have of the guest speaker.
Upcoming “Coffee Conversations” guests:
Tuesday, March 3 – Clarksville Redevelopment Director Dylan Fisher
Tuesday, April 7 – Clarksville Parks Superintendent Brian Kaluzny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.