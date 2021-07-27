CLARKSVILLE — Multiple agencies are investigating the death of a woman found in a Clarksville apartment early Tuesday when emergency crews responded to a fire.
Clarksville Detective Joel DeMoss confirmed that firefighters responded just after 8 a.m. to a fourplex in the 400 block of Kensington Drive off of Eastern Boulevard where the woman, who has not yet been identified, was found.
They are investigating the case as a homicide, with evidence of a possible arson to cover it up. A cause of death will come after an autopsy, which is expected to be scheduled today or tomorrow.
DeMoss said investigators have identified a person of interest, not no arrests have been made.
He said of the four units, two were vacant and one other occupied, but there were no other injuries reported. Indiana State Police are assisting with the crime scene investigation.
This story will be updated.
