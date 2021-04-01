CLARKSVILLE — Investigation is underway into a shooting Wednesday on Silver Creek Drive in Clarksville.
According to a news release issues over social media, officers responded to the 100 block of Silver Creek Drive at approximately 1:20 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a person who had been shot in the chest. On arrival, they secured the scene to allow EMS to render aid to the victim, who was transported to University of Louisville Hospital.
A person of interest has been identified, and police say there is no danger to the public. The case remains under investigation.
