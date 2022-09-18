CLARKSVILLE — Authorities are investigating after gunshots were reportedly fired at Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer's home early Sunday morning.
According to a Clarksville Police Department news release, officers responded at about 3:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Evergreen Drive in Clarksville in reference to a shots fired call.
Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings in the driveway of a residence, according to the news release. WDRB News reported Sunday the residence is the home of Palmer, Clarksville's police chief.
Multiple gun shots struck the occupied residence, according to the news release.
CPD is asking for assistance from the community. Those who live in the area surrounding the 500 block of Evergreen Drive and have surveillance cameras, are asked to notify the Clarksville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.
The Indiana State Police is currently leading the investigation with the assistance of the Clarksville Police Department. CPD"s phone number is 812-288-7151.
