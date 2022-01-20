HARRISON COUNTY — Clarksville Police Detective Bryan Coburn was in court Thursday in connection with charges filed after an altercation with an Indiana State Police trooper last fall.
The proceedings were conducted over Zoom.
Coburn’s attorney, Larry Wilder, said his client is entering a not guilty plea to his charges. Judge Abraham Navarro set the court date for a pretrial hearing for 9 a.m. March 10. The case is being handled in Harrison County.
Coburn is facing a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement. The probable cause affidavit filed by the trooper suggested Coburn could have faced more severe charges including battery on a police officer and obstruction of justice.
The case follows an incident involving Coburn and his wife that occurred on Sept. 25, 2021.
State Trooper Justin Mears said in the report he pulled the pair over after observing the SUV they were riding in making a “very wide right turn” onto northbound Mulberry Street in Jeffersonville around 1:35 a.m. that day.
The trooper followed the vehicle and saw the driver make two turns without using a signal and stated in the affidavit that he followed the vehicle until the vehicle moved onto northbound Interstate 65. The trooper then turned on his lights and stopped the vehicle where the highway and ramp merge.
The trooper said the driver produced her license and was identified as Blake D. Coburn of Sellersburg. The officer said he was met with hostility by a highly intoxicated passenger, Bryan John Coburn, after explaining why she was pulled over. Bryan is the driver’s husband and said he was not happy the vehicle was pulled over, since it had a Fraternal Order Of Police license plate, according to the affidavit.
Bryan Coburn said he was a member of the Clarksville Police Department and told the trooper he had a gun on him. The affidavit said he admitted to drinking that night and didn’t want his wife taking part in sobriety tests.
After Blake Coburn eventually declined the field sobriety tests the trooper placed her in handcuffs. The trooper said Bryan Coburn then opened the door and was given verbal commands to get back inside.
The affidavit said Bryan Coburn refused to get back into the vehicle and grabbed the trooper’s left arm with both hands. The trooper then drew his taser while giving loud verbal commands, according to the affidavit.
Bryan Coburn then walked back to his vehicle and told the trooper he made a mistake.
