CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Police have issued a "be on the lookout" after receiving a report of a suspicious man attempting to lure a juvenile girl into his vehicle, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. The suspect is described as a black male with a thin build, dread locks and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and driving an older dark green 4 door passenger car (possible Ford Taurus), police stated.
The man was last seen in the area of Blackiston Mill and Marlowe Drive. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 812-288-7151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.