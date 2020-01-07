CLARKSVILLE — Police are searching for a man they say fired shots toward several people Saturday in Clarksville before fleeing the scene; no one was injured in the shooting.
Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer said the department has enlisted other agencies to assist in locating Joshua M. Vogler, who he said fired two shots towards the three people Saturday around 1 p.m. on Marlowe Drive, firing a third into the air.
He then left in a white Ford — possibly a Fusion or Focus — police said.
At least one of the people was known to Vogler, Palmer said. On scene, police located two shells from a handgun.
Palmer said the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous, and they're in the process of securing a warrant for this case.
"Right now we're just attempting to locate him and take him into custody," Palmer said.
The chief said anyone who sees Vogler should call 911 immediately; others who have information which could lead to his whereabouts should contact Clarksville Police Detective Smith at 812-288-7151, ext. 314, or their local police department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.