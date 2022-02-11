Clarksville police are on the lookout for a vehicle used in a hit-and-run incident Thursday outside Joella's Hot Chicken.
Officials said a person was hit and was taken to the hospital for injuries. The person's status was unknown as of Friday afternoon.
A silver Chevrolet Malibu with Kentucky plates was involved in the incident, which happened around 5:30 p.m. The restaurant is at 1225 Veterans Parkway.
Anyone with information should contact Captain Ray Hall at 812-288-7151, extension 321. His email is R.Hall@ClarksvillePolice.com.
