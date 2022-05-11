CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville High School students put on vision-altering goggles and tried to drive carts near the school Wednesday morning.
The teens had to maneuver through cones to simulate what driving is like after someone has been drinking alcohol.
It's all part of a two-day event with the Clarksville Police Department to teach students about traffic stops, the dangers of driving under the influence and more about the officers in their area.
"I think events, different activities like this and being really involved and engaged with the school system early on in their adulthood...I think whenever you put the police department out and show them 'Hey this is what we have to deal with,' they're able to relate," said CPD Corporal John Miller.
The plan is to get out in the community so students and the officers in the town can get to know each other.
Miller said on Friday the teens will see a mock car crash, with everything including a real crashed vehicle, emergency crews responding and local actors playing the parts of people who are involved in the wreck.
Lieutenant Nate Walls spoke to students about the do's and don'ts of traffic stops.
He said Friday's crash reconstruction will be geared toward prom night and Wednesday's event was more about general awareness and safety.
"Over the past couple of years with some of these events, we thought it'd be good to teach the kids how to handle yourself during a traffic stop," Walls said. "Most of us, the older generations, were taught by our parents how to handle yourself and I worry that kids now don't know."
Walls and several officers, including Reserve Officer Demetrius Watkins, conducted mock traffic stops.
During the stops Walls and the officers showed students what they look like from the perspective of police officers and what students can do to stay safe during a traffic stop.
Then Walls and other officers, including Patrolman Kevin Conklin, took questions from students in the crowd. Those questions covered everything from search warrants to what to do if someone is pulled over and has a gun in the car.
"Something we say all the time is these are our future customers, they're either going to be good or bad customers and we want them to be good customers," Walls said.
Miller said he's looking forward to doing more community events.
"I think programs like this are great and you start seeing more departments doing this," Miller said. "It's a great thing."
