CLARKSVILLE — There’s a large amount of sunlight that streams into the open concept kitchen, dining and living area in a newly built bungalow home on Clarksville’s South Virginia Avenue.
The 680-square-foot home is welcoming, and feels a lot larger on the inside thanks to high ceilings, large windows, front porch and roomy backyard.
It’s the first of its kind in town, but won’t be the last, as Clarksville officials are pushing for a zoning change that will allow smaller homes, with lower prices, to be built on already available lots.
“It’s really hard to put a house on vacant lots, we are looking to try to change that, make it easier for people who want to build homes, buy homes and to get more homeowners in the area,” said Clarksville Planning Director Neal Turpin, who added the plan will bring more homes and fill some vacant lots.
Turpin said the town has larger homes and apartments, but is missing living spaces for people in between those options. These smaller, more affordable homes, could help bridge that gap.
Clarksville is landlocked, and Turpin said that means the town needs its housing to be more dense to accommodate more people, too.
The town’s current building code states any new homes being built must be at least 1,200-square-feet and the lot it’s built on has to be at least 7,200-square feet.
The goal is to change that.
“We don’t really have anywhere to go out, we don’t have any other option but to build dense, we have to start filling vacant lots that still exist,” Turpin said. “There’s nowhere else for us to go, we have to build out. We are looking to provide those options and this is one of the more important steps.”
The plan is to pass an ordinance in the town that allows for homes with a minimum square footage of 500-to-600-square-feet. Details on the exact size of the homes, and when this ordinance could pass, are still in the works.
There are currently four homes in Clarksville being built to those standards, and Turpin said each home had to go through a variance process to get approved under the current zoning code.
These homes will not be tiny homes, which have certain building requirements, and must be 450-square-feet or less.
For Millennium Builders, the real estate group developing the home on South Virginia Avenue, along with the other three homes on Sunset Ave., bringing affordable housing to the area is personal.
“Our goal was to bring affordable housing with a decent price range,” said Victoria Johns. “This area, just with how much Clarksville is growing, you’re (close) to the walking bridge and Thunder Over Louisville.”
The home on South Virginia Avenue has two bedrooms, a full bathroom, an open concept kitchen, dining and living area, a laundry room, yard, back patio, front porch and a garage. It’ll be move-in ready in the coming weeks.
“In designing these, even though you’re in the affordable housing price range, you still want something nice and deserve that as a homeowner,” Johns said. “...I think it’s the right thing to do. We are a family-owned business. It’s the right thing to do, everyone deserves a nice house.”
Johns, who has been working with family members and business partners Jimmy, Mindy and Alexis Johns on the project, said prospective homebuyers are looking for stress-free options.
“(They want) less maintenance, people want to be able to go home, enjoy life, be able to lock up and go on vacation and not have to maintain as much,” Johns said. “Simplicity is what we hear a lot of.”
She also said it can be hard to find any new construction in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties that costs less than $200,000.
Despite a lower price tag, Millennium Builders is using the same materials it does on larger, more expensive builds.
“We are using the same products in these homes, same vendors, same products, that we use in our half-million dollar homes,” Johns said. “We haven’t cut any corners. The same person who’s building our high-end homes on the east side of Jeffersonville is the same vendor working on these homes.”
The house sold recently, and Clarksville Town Council member Mike Mustain said the new homeowner rented previously in the town.
Mustain said these homes will be a good fit for young couples and also older people who don’t want to maintain their large homes any longer.
“Part of the vision that I see is the older person who now is a widow, and maybe she can’t keep up with a 2,000-square-foot house, but she wants her own house,” Mustain said. “So that will free up that bigger house for a family with kids to move into she can come down into this.”
Mustain said the home style also blends in with South Clarksville.
“I think it’s important to maintain that identity of the little bungalows,” Mustain said. “This is very important to the older generation. The older generation can come down and the younger people can have (the larger homes). So it’s going to match in the end.”
