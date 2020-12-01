CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville has raised over $28,314 for the Clarksville Fraternal Order of Police’s “Shop-With-A-Cop” program this year, according to a news release.
Of this, $9850 was raised by Tom Clevidence, the Town’s MS4 and Floodplain Administrator, with the remaining more than $18,000 raised by the FOP through various events.
The Shop-With-A-Cop program focuses on children and families within the community that are in need of basic provisions and who are experiencing economic hardship. Every year before Christmas, local schools and social workers recommend stressed-families to the program's director for review.
Parents of selected families submit a list of items, such as shoes, coats, and basic provisions. Police officers act as chaperones as they accompany the families and shop with the children at local stores. During the event, the children are given a spending limit to purchase basic items and can purchase additional items in the store within the spending budget. The FOP spends approximately $300 per child. About 90 children will receive assistance this year.
“The Fraternal Order of Police, William C Goldman Lodge 144, appreciates the gracious donations from the area businesses and looks forward to using these funds to bring joy and happiness to the lives of young children in Clarksville,” retired Capt. Shirley Makowsky said, according to the release.
This is a non-profit event funded through local contributions including proceeds from the ClarkFest 5k “Run for the Kids” race. This year the race and ClarkFest were cancelled due to COVID-19, however the sponsors determined the need still existed and made their donations.
Fundraising Sponsors inlcude Jacobi, Toombs, and Lanz Inc. ; Heritage Engineering LLC ; OHM Advisors Inc.; Lochmueller Group; Jesse Ballew Interprises; R. W. Moore Consulting Engineers PSC ; Merrel Biermann Excavating Inc. ; Innovative Crushing & Aggregate Inc. ; The Wheatley Group; Estes Excavating Inc. ; Dan Cristiani Excavating Co. Inc.; Hart's Surveying and Engineering ; Highway Press and Christopher Sturgeon, Atty. at Law Inc.
