CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission is seeking proposals to develop a vacant lot in South Clarksville.
The commission issued a request for proposals (RFP) last week for the purchase and development of a 2.5-acre property on 129 N. Randolph Ave. The proposals are due Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.
Clarksville Economic Development Director Tammi Gibson said the lot, located in a residential area, is about a mile from the town's new Main Street development and two-thirds of a mile from the Origin Park development.
The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission owns the site. The future development could potentially include commercial, residential, retail and/or hospitality.
Developers are asked to follow the zoning recommendations in the West Riverfront District Zoning Ordinance.
"We really would like something that's complementary to the residential area around it," Gibson said. "We're looking for something that is aesthetically pleasing from the road and is something that will serve the local community plus be an accent to Origin Park."
The site connects with walking trails, so the RFP encourages "pedestrian and bicycle connectivity between the parcels and the surrounding areas."
The RFP also states the development should use "strong site planning and architectural design, incorporate aesthetically pleasing materials and sound building practices, focus on the site’s prominence as a focal point for the community, and incorporate dense building designs."
Gibson said she is excited to see the ongoing development of South Clarksville as new buildings go up along Main Street.
"There's nothing but excitement, and there's so many projects," she said. "It's a growing time for Clarksville. We've got three main areas — North, Central and South Clarksville, and each has its own identity. Each is being considered for development and doing what's best for the townspeople and the visitors."
Clarksville Town Councilman Mike Mustain, who serves as president of the redevelopment commission, described the site as a "vital part of the South Clarksville development."
"It's right on the edge of Origin Park, so obviously, whatever goes in there we would really like to see it be something that is beneficial for South Clarksville residents," he said.
Mustain said the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission has previously put out an RFP for the same site but did not consider the proposals to be the best uses for the location.
He said the development will be dictated by the proposals the town receives, but he would like to see a grocery at the site.
"Hopefully we will get proposals back that would include that, but there are so many other things that could and maybe should go in there," Mustain said. "But just from my perspective, I think that South Clarksville really needs some type of grocery store in their area."
