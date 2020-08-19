CLARKSVILLE — A zoning change required for the construction of a supportive housing development for the homeless was struck down by the narrowest of margins, as residents who live near the proposed site said there are already too many treatment and low-income services in their neighborhood.
The Clarksville Town Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday to deny a request to change the zoning for several properties in the 1300 block of Akers Avenue for multifamily use. The proposal was brought forward by Building and Impacting Communities and its partner, BWI Development, LLC.
The zoning change is tied to a plan to construct a 44-unit housing facility, Serenity Acres, on property adjacent to Clark Memorial Hospital. Empty houses currently sit on the site.
BWI oversees similar facilities in Indianapolis and Anderson, and supporters of the local project said it’s needed to address the homelessness problem in Southern Indiana.
“We have people who are living on the streets. They are disabled, they are addicted, they do not have a place to go,” said Barbara Anderson, a longtime local advocate for homeless services who operated the Haven House shelter in Jeffersonville before it transitioned to Catalyst Rescue Mission.
Multiple local residents, some of whom said they were formerly homeless and struggled with substance addiction issues, called on the council to support the facility. They said giving a homeless person some sense of stability can help them get back on their feet and become a productive member of society.
Unlike an emergency shelter such as Catalyst, the Clarksville facility would provide for longer residency for those who are homeless. Representatives from BWI and BIC said the facility would be managed with a holistic approach that could help transform lives.
Clark Memorial CEO Martin Padgett said the hospital has a memorandum of understanding with BIC and BWI to provide services for residents of Serenity Acres. He called the location the “perfect site” for the facility because of its proximity to the hospital.
But residents of the Claysburg neighborhood in nearby Jeffersonville said the area already has too many services designed for the homeless or those who are addicted to drugs or alcohol. They said bringing another service like Serenity Acres into the neighborhood would add to the problems in Claysburg.
“No one in this room is against the homeless. No one in this room is against anybody that needs help,” said Claysburg resident Linda Russell.
“We can’t take anymore.”
Some suggested that the facility should be located in a more rural area.
Though it's in Jeffersonville, Claysburg is just a few hundred feet away from the Akers Avenue site. Similar proposals for a homeless supportive housing facility have previously been voted down in Jeffersonville.
The development’s construction was slated to be funded through the sale of tax credits provided by the state. Under the agreement, representatives said they would not be able to change the use of the property for several years.
The Clarksville Plan Commission gave the zoning change a favorable recommendation on Aug. 5. Even if the council had approved the request, the commission would have been required to OK a site development plan for the project, and variance approvals would have been needed.
Councilwoman Jennifer Voignier called for the vote against the zoning change. Council members Karen Henderson, Tim Hauber and Ryan Ramsey joined her in opposition to the request.
Hauber expressed concern about what would happen in the future if there were to be a funding shortfall for the facility. He said such projects are often highly-touted in their infant stages.
“Then all of a sudden things start falling apart,” he said.
Councilman John Gilkey suggested the town has an obligation to its residents to address homelessness after it purchased the former America’s Best Inn and Suites last year for redevelopment.
The town along with Jeffersonville and New Albany provided some assistance in 2019 to help those who were displaced after the inn was closed. Serenity Acres is a development that would further help the homeless as town officials vowed to do last year, Gilkey continued.
“We are side-stepping the commitment we made to the people of Clarksville,” he said.
