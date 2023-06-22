CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville landlords have registered with the town's rental inspection program, but the inspections haven't started yet due to a lawsuit filed by a Clarksville resident.
Building Commissioner Rick Barr said the intent is to proceed with the inspections starting next month.
"It's just in litigation. We're in communication with them and we think we will be able to have a resolution here soon," Barr said. "We are in negotiations and I do believe that everything will be resolved at the end of this month. We think we will have a positive resolution and with that said, we would probably proceed with the inspection side starting in July. That is our intent."
Gavin Rose with the ACLU is representing resident Gary Carpenter in the class-action lawsuit against the town regarding the program.
It alleges the rental inspection program, which requires all landlords to register with the town and all properties to be inspected every three years, infringes on his rights as a renter and his Fourth Amendment rights.
"The problem with the ordinance we raised is that the courts have been quite clear that before you enter a private residence, at least without the consent of the occupant of the residence, you need a court order," Rose told the News and Tribune.
As part of the rental inspection program the town will look over properties and make sure features like the heating, cooling, electrical and plumbing systems are working properly and safely.
Town officials said previously this program can help both landlords and tenants.
"It can sound more like an administrative thing than anything, but they happy to apply to a court and have a court sign an order," Rose said. "But really, it is an important check on possible governmental abuse."
Clarksville Town Councilman Mike Mustain told the News and Tribune previously that he's received feedback, both good and bad, from renters and landlords about the program.
“I have people all the time who are happy that we are doing this,” Mustain said. “Who are happy they are not going to have to heat their house with an oven or walk in sewage that’s coming out from underneath the wax seals of their commode.”
By the middle of May, 160 landlords had registered a total of 2,998 properties with the program. Of those properties, 346 were single-family dwellings and the rest were apartment units.
