CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Community Schools Board of Trustees unanimously voted at its Feb. 10 meeting to name a piece of the campus after alumnus and superfan, Steve Matheny.
Matheny graduated from Clarksville High School in 1978 and since then has supported the CCSC athletic department in any way he can. From running the clock and scoreboard during games throughout the year to announcing and helping with behind the scenes logistics, he is always around to lend a hand or his expertise.
His unwavering support has led to his being a Clarksville Schools fixture to many and now, his presence will be cemented in school history; the street between Clarksville Elementary School and Clarksville High School will be named “Steve Matheny Way.” This location was picked because anyone who attends an event at Clarksville High School drives down and parks on that road.
Matheny will be presented with his own copy of the street sign during the Feb. 21 boys’ basketball game.
