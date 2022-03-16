CLARKSVILLE — A longtime Clarksville Community Schools board member received multiple honors this week, including one of the highest honors in the state of Indiana.
At Tuesday’s meeting, representatives from the Indiana School Boards Association (ISBA) awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash award to board member Bill Wilson. The Sagamore of the Wabash is an honorary award bestowed by the Indiana governor.
The district also announced the school board’s decision to name its new board room in honor of Wilson. This was the first board meeting in the new Clarksville Community Schools administration building, which is attached to Renaissance Academy on Eastern Boulevard.
Clarksville Superintendent Tina Bennett said the Sagamore is a “well-deserved honor” for Wilson’s contributions in the school community and beyond.
“He is a leader amongst leaders, and I think that his reach is far beyond our school corporation and our school community,” she said.
Wilson has displayed “consistent leadership,” she said.
“I can’t think of anyone who would be more deserving of this award,” she said.
Wilson represents District 2 in Clarksville, and he has served on the board for 30 years. He was a social studies teacher in Clark County for 40 years, and he coached track and cross country in multiple districts.
He has served in a variety of leadership positions in the community, including on boards and committees such as the Clarksville Parks Department Board, the Clarksville Redevelopment Board, the Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission and the Clarksville Education Foundation.
Wilson has served for about 20 years with the ISBA, including a number of leadership roles. He previously was ISBA president and also with the National School Boards Association delegate assembly for five years.
Lee Ann Wiseheart, ISBA region 10 director, and Julie Slavens, senior counsel for ISBA, presented the Sagamore award to Wilson.
“ISBA nominated Bill Wilson, but this award in based on his numerous contributions to public education, not only in the Clarksville community but throughout the state of Indiana,” Wiseheart said.
Wilson said it came as a “huge surprise” to receive the Sagamore of the Wabash, noting that he has been fortunate to serve with many good people in his career.
“Thank you guys, because anything I did wasn’t me, it was we, and I really, really appreciate it,” he said.
In February, Clarksville Community Schools staff moved into their offices at new administration building. This is the first time Clarksville Community Schools has had a dedicated board room.
Clarksville Assistant Superintendent Brian Allred said the construction on the new administration building began last June, and it has faced some delays due to supply chain issues.
“It’s just nice for the district to finally have a dedicated admin space that has with it a nice dedicated board room, so the board has a recognized board room so we don’t have to set up and take down in a classroom,” he said. “It’s very exciting.”
