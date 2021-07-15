CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Community Schools will soon have a new board member after the recent resignation of Justin Hansford, who served on the school board since January 2015.
Hansford stepped down about a month ago as he prepared to move to Breckenridge County in Kentucky. Before stepping down, he served for two years as the board’s vice president.
Hansford was not available for comment Thursday. The board is to vote on his replacement at next Tuesday’s meeting.
The board is considering three candidates for the board and conducted public interviews this Tuesday. The candidates include Andy Bramer, James M. Taylor and Bettye J. Craig, according to Clarksville Community Schools Board President Bill Wilson.
Votes will be taken after a board member nominates a candidate. If there is a tie, the decision would be made by a Clark County Circuit Court judge.
Hansford still had a year and a half left in his term, so the new board member appointed next week will serve for that period of time.
Wilson said Hansford’s expertise will be “greatly missed” on the Clarksville Community Schools board.
“He had a very good set of skills and knowledge,” Wilson said. “In the years since he served we went through some pretty heated situations in the corporation, and he jumped right into the fire and handled himself very well.”
Wilson said Hansford took leadership in challenges ranging from the search for a new superintendent to managing the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said Hansford was committed to doing what he thought was right for the district.
“He brought a calmness and a very thoughtful approach,” he said. “He weighed all of the options, information and data and came to a conclusion.”
Clarksville Community Schools Superintendent Tina Bennett said Hansford was an "asset" to the school corporation. Bennett has served for about five years in the position, so she has worked with him throughout that time.
"I found Justin to be a very helpful board member and a supportive board member in terms of us moving the district forward, whether it was programming or facility needs in the corporation," she said.
Bennett said he brought intelligence and a "quiet strength" to the board.
"He has an innate ability to see the bigger picture and help us think strategically about issues," she said.
She looks forward to working with Hansford's replacement, she said.
"[Hansford] left fingerprints all over the campus and served the community and school quite well," Bennett said. "I'm equally confident the next board member will do the same."
Tuesday's board meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Renaissance Academy.
