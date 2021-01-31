CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Community Schools and the Jeffersonville Township Public Library are joining together to make library resources more easily accessible to Clarksville Schools students and address the summer slide.
Even though the Clarksville branch of the library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., is less than a mile from the Clarksville Community Schools campus, no formal partnership has been established — until now.
Beginning in the 2021/22 school year, registration for the Jeffersonville Township Library will be built into Clarksville Community School’s registration process, according to a school district news release. This means that as soon as a family has completed registration for their student, that student will receive a digital library card, giving them access to the entirety of the library’s digital resources.
According to David Seckman, Library director, the partnership is a natural extension of the library’s mission.
“For us, a lot of it comes down to one of our main objectives as the job is to assist in any we can with lifelong learning and this seems like a great opportunity to assist with that,” Seckman said. “We do what we can to meet people of all ages in their learning journey. The district does a great job teaching the kids and anything we can do to help supplement that is fantastic.”
Digital resources include live online tutoring, digital magazine subscriptions, and access to Overdrive and Hoopla, two apps that have eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming services. “Students can shop around between the resources that the school has and that the library has. We might have something that (the district) [doesn’t] and vice versa,” Seckman said.
“You can access quite a large selection of materials. There are some great resources out there,” he added.
To Clarksville Community Schools Superintendent Tina Bennett, the partnership is a natural one that will further the number of resources available to students and battle the summer slide and loss of learning that has occurred nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are absolutely thrilled to cement this partnership with our local library. We are doing our part to make sure the library is that much more accessible to our students and showing them that a relationship with their local library is invaluable,” Bennett said.
In addition to combining the registration process, Clarksville Community Schools will share some of the library’s programs with families, including winter and summer reading programs, which are designed to address academic slide.
“The school does an excellent job teaching students, then summertime comes. You get the summer slide, where kids can forget a bit of what they learned. Studies show if you’re reading all summer long then you’re less likely to lose your good learning,” Seckman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.