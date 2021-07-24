Clarksville High School

 Brooke McAfee | News and Tribune

CLARKSVILLE — For the fifth consecutive year, Clarksville Community Schools and One Vision Credit Union are joining together to bring school supplies to the students of Clarksville.

Pack The Bus will be held from Monday through Aug. 6 at One Vision Credit Union, 206 W. Lewis and Clark Parkway, in Clarksville. Community members are invited to bring donations to the credit union. Donations sought include pencils, crayons, dry erase markers, and clorox wipes.

For a full list of donations, go tohttps://www.facebook.com/onevisionfcu.

