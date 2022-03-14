CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Community School Corporation invites you to come explore the golden opportunities available at Clarksville Schools, as our annual Showcase of Schools event returns in person on Thursday.
Showcase was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and held virtually in 2021. We are celebrating the return to an in-person format with a fun St. Patrick’s Day party.
Each school building will have grade-appropriate St. Patrick’s Day learning activities that will allow students and parents an opportunity to get a feel for our small school community, with big opportunities.
Each student who attends can pick up a “Golden Ticket” and collect shamrock stickers as they participate in various activities. Students who collect four stickers and return the Golden Ticket to the designated spot will be entered into a drawing for some great prizes.
“Lucky” the Leprechaun (aka Assistant Superintendent Brian Allred) will be bouncing around between Clarksville Elementary, Clarksville Middle and Clarksville High during the night. Students who track him will get some Clarksville swag or a special treat.
We hope you will join us for the return of this fun event, with a St. Patrick’s Day twist.
When: Thursday 5-7:30 p.m.
Where: Clarksville Elementary School 700 Randolph Ave.
Clarksville Middle School 101 Ettels Lane
Clarksville High School 800 Dr. Dot Lewis Drive
