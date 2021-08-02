CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Community Schools Board voted unanimously Monday to require that all students, staff and visitors wear a mask indoors when classes resume Thursday if they are unable to maintain six feet of social distance.
A letter from Clarksville Superintendent Tina Bennett announcing the requirement was set to be dispersed Monday afternoon. The requirement for universal masking during the school day is a reversal of the policy approved earlier in the district’s return-to-school plan, which said masks would be optional.
Clarksville is the first public school system in Southern Indiana to require masks for the 2021-22 school year.
The updated policy is in line with recommendations issued last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Indiana Department of Health and Clark County Health Department.
In the letter, Bennett refers to the rise, locally and nationally, in positive COVID-19 cases.
"We have followed the guidance from the CDC, Indiana Department of Health and Clark County Health Department since March 2020. Following their recommendations of universal masking, social distancing, and increased handwashing allowed our district to maximize the number of in-person learning days for students and staff and minimize the number of students and staff who needed to quarantine from being a close contact," Bennett wrote in the letter. "Our goal remains the same as we enter this new school year."
Scott Gardner, safety specialist for Clarksville Community Schools, noted at Monday’s meeting the district is in an area of high transmission and low vaccination rates.
Last school year, the district “had a plan that worked” with universal masking, appropriate social distancing in the classroom and sanitation protocols, he said, and the district was able to stay in school from January to the end of the school year without closing due to COVID.
“We’re in a situation right now where cases are rising, and we were going to be challenged with social distancing,” Gardner said. “The guidance said if students were unmasked we would have to use a 6-foot circle. Last year when they were masked they were able to use a 3-foot circle.”
“In most classrooms with a 3-foot circles and students masked they would only identify only one or two close contacts,” he said. “If we don’t have masks within a 6-foot circle, we may double or triple the amount of potential close contacts. So a positive case — instead of having four or five quarantined — could be 10 or 15.”
Students will not be required to wear masks outdoors, and there will be opportunities for mask breaks.
There are fewer restrictions this school year than last year, Bennett said. She emphasized the mask policy specifically applies to the actual school day when students are in close proximity during an extended period of time, but not at events after school. However, masks will be “strongly recommended” during those times.
Bennett said she believes the policy is “in the best interest of students and staff” and thanked the board for “being very conscientious and agreeable to this change.”
“I know this is probably not a popular change for everyone right now but I do believe that’s it’s a matter of time before this will be common and not be a one-off,” she said.
Bennett said the district has been partners with the Clark County Health Department throughout the pandemic, and “we believe that they know more about this pandemic than we do, and we are going to follow their guidance at this point.”
Clarksville Schools Board President Bill Wilson said he would rather be “safe than sorry” in making decisions about COVID-19 protocols in schools.
"I think this is as safe of a decision that we could make, and I commend the board,” he said.
