Clarksville Community Schools’ Black and Gold Theatre Company will present The Wizard of Oz in the auditorium at Clarksville High School. The show debuts on Thursday, Nov. 10 and continues through Saturday, Nov 12 and again the following week, Nov. 17 through Nov. 19 at at 7 p.m. nightly. A Sunday afternoon performance will Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.
Join Dorothy and her dog, Toto, as they are whisked away to the magical land of Oz. To get home, they’ll have to follow the yellow brick road to the Emerald City to see the Wizard. Along the way Dorothy meets a Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion. Turns out the Scarecrow needs a brain; the Tin Man needs a heart, and the Lion needs courage. Together, they’ll journey to the visit the Wizard who won’t help until the group brings him the broomstick of the Wicked Witch of the West.
It takes a village to create Munchkinland, which means a large ensemble cast. This production includes 55 Clarksville students from elementary school all the way up through high school. In addition, nine staff members are helping put on the show along with five CCSC alumni.
A new tradition will kick off with this production of The Wizard of Oz — Mr. B’s Night. The Theatre plans to donate 15% of the proceeds from the first Saturday of each musical to Mr. B’s Memorial Scholarship Fund, which is now being developed. The fund will provide scholarship money for students in the name of longtime Clarksville theatre director Dan Bullington, who lost his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer earlier this year.
