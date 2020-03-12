SOUTHERN INDIANA — Clarksville Community Schools will suspend in-person classes and switch to eLearning and alternative instruction starting tomorrow due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
The schools will be closed from Friday, March 13 to March 20, and spring break from March 21 to March 29 will continue as planned. Scott Gardner, school safety director for Clarksville Community Schools, said the school district has consulted with Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel and the Clark County Health Department, and school officials made the decision based on guidance to minimize large gatherings. No coronavirus cases have been reported in Southern Indiana at this time.
"We've been consulting with the health department, and we're acting out of a mode of planning, preparation and prevention," Gardner said. "We are trying to do the best for our students and prevent from spreading [the coronavirus] in any way that we can."
The school district will continue to monitor the situation and consult with the health department during the closure and spring break, Gardner said.
This story will be updated.
