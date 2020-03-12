Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.