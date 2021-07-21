CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville leaders are moving forward in seeking $28 million in grants to help propel development in the South end of town and around the proposed Origin Park.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the council unanimously approved two resolutions seeking the funds through the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) Regional Economic Acceleration + Development Initiative (READI) program. They join dozens of other municipalities and organizations who either have or expect to request a piece of the funding.
Among the town's requests are $11.4 million to fund infrastructure including streets, utilities and amenities along the former Marathon Property in South Clarksville, which the town acquired last July for $3.8 million. If approved, the grant would require a local match of over $53 million, and $205 million in private sector investment.
Of the private investment, $45 million is expected to come from Current812, a mixed-use space announced last month by developer Denton Floyd, which will be built along Main Street (formerly Woerner Avenue) near the recently completed Bolt + Tie building. Once the infrastructure near the Marathon property is completed, the private sector funds are expected to easily exceed the requirement.
Another $17.3 million will be requested to help with infrastructure leading up to the planned Origin Park, a 600-acre recreational area aimed at preserving the natural beauty of Southern Indiana's riverfront land. This would be matched with $14.3 million in land acquisition costs by the River Heritage Conservancy and private funding. A local match of $12.9 million is required, but can be a combination of land valuations for land the town would lease to RHC as well as funds available through TIF, EDIT and a U.S. EPA brownfield grant, to be used for the infrastructure.
Clarksville Town Council member Tim Hauber said he had concerns that the deal would link the town as a financial partner in building of the park itself, not just the infrastructure needed within Clarksville. Town Manager Kevin Baity said this particular ask would be for the town to create infrastructure to get into the park and for utilities going to a community building.
Council members Mike Mustain and John Gilkey both spoke in favor of the expected park and its effect on Clarksville and surrounding municipalities.
"It is my firm belief that Clarksville will be the beneficiary of the increase in tourism, the increase in activity, the increase in quality of life," he said. "While that's not to say to write a blank check, that is to say that Clarksville stands to gain far more than whatever investment we have made or are making at this point..."
"Development of this park is tying incredibly closely to the south end development of Clarksville," Gilkey added. "The properties that we're getting there, we're doing so because of the promised quality of life that this park and other amenities in the town are going to provide."
The council also unanimously approved a resolution supporting removal of the low-head dam at Providence Way to make way for a boating and paddling area as part of Origin Park. The vote comes nearly a month after New Albany officials filed a petition with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to review impact of removing the dam. The RHC had already received a permit for removal at the time of the petition, which is now on hold.
