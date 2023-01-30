CLARKSVILLE -- The town of Clarksville is seeking resident feedback as it works on an infrastructure plan for the future.
By the middle of February residents will be sent a survey asking about how they get around the town now, and how they want to be able to get around Clarksville in the future.
It's all part of the Connect Clarksville Thoroughfare Plan, that focuses multimodal transportation planning, which has the goal of connecting communities through all kinds of transportation, like walking, cycling, personal vehicles and public transportation.
Once complete, the plan will be used as a sort of guide for developing roads in the future in Clarksville.
"We are looking for an all-encompassing plan (that includes) bikes, buses, that kind of traffic," said Town Communications Director Ken Conklin. "We want to revise (current plans) and come up with a comprehensive plan, especially with the growth in South Clarksville and Central Clarksville."
Next month the town will be sending residents a survey about their current transportation habits, and what they'd like to have accessible to them in the future. People will also be able to fill the survey out online.
"The most important part of this is the resident response," Conklin said. "We always have the residents who want to be more involved with what happens in the town. This is a perfect example of how they can make a visual and realistic impact in our community and we hope that folks will take a few minutes on it."
There will also be a public meeting in April and people can weigh-in on the plan.
"It's going to serve as a guide for us as we are building new roads, such as the ones we are building in South Clarksville," Conklin said, adding it will allow the town to decide if roads will need things like sidewalks, extra lighting and things to beautify the area, like trees. "You look at South Clarksville, the new Main Street we built, it's got a lot of paths, pocket parks and lighting."
Conklin said the plan also seeks to connect all of the parts of Clarksville, from north to south, together. The beautification piece of the plan also serves an important role.
For example, as part of this plan, the town could implement planting new trees when building or updating roads or trails in the future.
"We have been working on our heat study that we put out not too long ago and it show the effects of extreme heat in Clarksville," Conklin said. "Everyone wants to see more landscaping, trees, less concrete. Clarksville is known to have (a lot) of parking lots."
The town is using funding from the Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency for the project. Engineering firm Clark Dietz will create the new plan. Representatives from TSW Design Group and OHM Advisors are also helping.
This team has been researching the town's current transportation system and town codes for both existing and new roads. They'll also look into local crash and traffic data.
Conklin said the town is also communicating with TARC and local housing developers to determine what the needs of residents are.
The plan is expected to be adopted in June.
